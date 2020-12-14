Mitchell surprised many colleagues last year when he announced he would not seek reelection after just two terms, citing Trump’s public demeanor and caustic behavior. But he remained a reliably conservative vote in his last months in office, opposed last year’s impeachment vote against the president and, as he wrote in his letter Monday, voted for Trump’s reelection last month.

Mitchell’s announcement, on the same day that the electoral college certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, included criticism of McDaniel and McCarthy for not intervening with Trump and instead taking actions that encouraged violent protests across the country, including demonstrations Saturday in Washington where four stabbings occurred as members of a group of White chauvinists attacked ­anti-Trump activists.

His decision was first reported by CNN.

“I believe that raw political considerations, not constitutional or voting integrity concerns, motivate many in party leadership to support the ‘stop the steal’ efforts, which is extremely disappointing to me,” Mitchell wrote.

Mitchell’s actions stand apart from the vast majority of Republicans in the House and Senate, most of whom have refused to publicly acknowledge Biden’s victory and instead have tried to avoid answering questions about the presidential contest.

He is the second Republican from Michigan to give up on the party, following the decision last year by Rep. Justin Amash to abandon the GOP because of his opposition to Trump’s hostile takeover of its ideological core. A libertarian-leaning five-term lawmaker, Amash considered running for the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president but instead opted to retire from elective politics.

In his letter quitting the GOP, Mitchell singled out McDaniel, a fellow Michigander, for allowing racially tinged accusations of voter fraud to percolate and spread with a focus on Detroit, a ­majority-Black city in Wayne County, the most populous in the state.

He noted that Trump lost to Biden by about 154,000 votes statewide, far larger than the margin of fewer than 11,000 votes Trump won Michigan by in 2016.

“Ronna, you know Michigan politics well. President Trump did not lose Michigan because of Wayne County, but rather he lost because of dwindling support in areas including Kent and Oakland County, both previous Republican strongholds,” Mitchell wrote of suburbs that broke for Biden.

McDaniel and McCarthy did not immediately respond to Mitchell’s criticisms.

Mitchell ended his missive by explaining that, for his last few days in office, he will officially be considered an independent by the clerk of the House on voting rolls.