Rep. John Shimkus on Friday joined the growing list of Republicans leaving Congress, announcing that he would not seek reelection in 2020.

The Illinois lawmaker, who is currently in his 12th term, said on a local radio program that he’d be retiring at the end of the session.

“It has a been an honor of my lifetime to be asked by the people of Illinois to represent them in our nation’s capitol,” Shimkus said on the Mark Reardon Show on KMOX.

Shimkus is the 14th Republican to announce that he will not run next year, will resign or seek another office. Over the six-week congressional recess, a group of Republicans in increasingly competitive districts — including three Texans who won reelection by fewer than five percentage points in 2018 — decided to retire rather than face a difficult race.

Shimkus, however, won reelection by a landslide last year and hails from a GOP stronghold. His seat is expected to stay in Republican hands.

Elected in 1996, Shimkus served in the U.S. Army and worked as a high school teacher before running for Congress, moving to the Army reserves for part of his congressional career. He served on the Energy and Commerce committee for much of his congressional career, launching an unsuccessful bid to become the panel’s chairman in 2016.