Dems obsessed w/ impeachment but won't send articles to the Senate. Why? It's bc they don't want a trial that will EXPOSE Schiff's illegal COORDINATION with the Whistleblower. SIGN & DONATE to #PressurePelosi to send the articles! https://t.co/g0D2tl9Px3 🚨https://t.co/w13xEv1sC9 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 8, 2020

On Monday, Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) tweeted a fake photo of President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in an apparent effort to criticize the former U.S. leader’s Iran policy.

Stefanik’s tweet comes as Pelosi is under increasing pressure from members of both parties to send articles of impeachment to the Senate following the House’s approval of two charges against Trump last month.

AD

The tweet shows a close-up, red-tinted photo of Pelosi, with the lines in the House speaker’s face exaggerated due to the image’s unnaturally high contrast.

AD

The photo is included on a fundraising page that urges donors to add their names to a petition and “Pressure Pelosi Now.” The site is hosted by WinRed, a Republican fundraising platform launched last year to rival the Democratic small-donor platform ActBlue.

A spokeswoman for Stefanik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stefanik is serving her third term in the House. She led candidate recruitment during the 2018 cycle at the National Republican Congressional Committee and rose to prominence as a moderate seeking to boost the ranks of female GOP lawmakers in the House.

AD

“It’s quite stark and quite obvious as you look around the GOP conference that it’s not reflective of the American public,” Stefanik told The Washington Post in an interview last year. “We need to do better.”