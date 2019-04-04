Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) speaks at the Heartland Forum held on the campus of Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, March 30. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) launched a presidential bid Thursday, emphasizing education, health care and the economy as he joined a diverse group of Democrats looking to take on President Trump in 2020.

Ryan debuted a website that offered an explanation for “why I’m running.”

“It’s time for us to start building the America we deserve,” he said. “An America that invests in public education, affordable health care and an economy that works for all of us. An America united by a shared vision for our future.”

Ryan was scheduled to appear on ABC’s “The View” Thursday morning to talk about his bid.

Ryan, 45, is one of the younger candidates in the crowded field. He ran an unsuccessful campaign against Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for House speaker in 2016 and has positioned himself as an advocate for blue-collar workers.

He faces significant challenges in the presidential campaign, including introducing himself to a national audience, finding a fundraising base and distinguishing himself from the many other members of Congress in the running.

In recent weeks, Ryan has signaled that he would campaign as an advocate for working-class Americans, a moderate Democrat who is intent on bridging divisions, and a champion of the free market.

“I think this country is divided. I think we’re not focused on the issues that people are really concerned about — how they’re going to have retirement security, how they’re going to have enough to make their house payment,” Ryan said in an interview with Fox News Channel in late February.

He also voiced concerns about competition with China and argued that “working-class people — people who take a shower after work — their voices still aren’t being heard in Washington.”

Ryan represents a congressional district in Northeast Ohio where the manufacturing industry has experienced setbacks, most recently with General Motors’s decision to wind down operations at a plant in Lordstown.

Trump easily won Ohio in 2016, spurring a Democratic debate about the best strategy in 2020 for what has traditionally been a prized swing state.

Ryan’s campaign against Pelosi came after a presidential election that disappointed many Democrats in Ohio. She defeated him by a wide margin in a contest that could receive renewed attention on the campaign trail.

Ryan’s record on abortion also may come under scrutiny in the race. He once opposed abortion rights, before announcing in 2015 that he had changed his mind and supported them.

Ryan was first elected to the House in 2002. Before becoming a member of Congress, he served in the state Senate and was a congressional aide.