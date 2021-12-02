Kurz resigned as chancellor last month after Austrian prosecutors announced that he was one of the targets of an investigation into suspected bribery and breach of trust. Kurz’s junior coalition partners, the Greens, had demanded his replacement.
He was succeeded as chancellor by Alexander Schallenberg, the former foreign minister.
Kurz, who denies any wrongdoing, and his close associates are accused of trying to secure his rise to the leadership of his party and the country with the help of manipulated polls and friendly media reports financed with public money. Kurz became the leader of his Austrian People’s Party and then chancellor in 2017.