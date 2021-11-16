Its director of cyber-espionage analysis, Ben Read, would not detail why Mandiant is highly confident the Belarus government technically assisted the hackers and why it says they are likely located in Minsk, the country’s capital. He said only that they left telltale digital footprints and that multiple other sources corroborated Mandiant’s findings. Nor did he explain why researchers believe Belarus’ military is also involved with the hackers, which Mandiant calls UNC1151, declining to disclose the information to protect sources and methods.