The firm was not tasked with evaluating the actual findings of the agency, which last year concluded the board and its former chairwoman violated state law and the board’s own policies and procedures in the Martin case. Nor was the firm tasked with looking into any of the watchdog’s other investigations into the parole board’s work. Inspector general reports into other inmates’ cases obtained by news outlets showed a similar pattern of violations and painted a picture of a board that for years, or possibly decades, did not properly notify victims.