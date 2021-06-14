The per-household cost of the 2020 census wasn’t significantly more than it was in 2010 — $96 per household versus $92 per household. By contrast, it had been jumping decade to decade before that, rising from $16 per household in 1970 to $80 per household in 2000. At the same time, self-response rates had declined, requiring more money to pay for census takers to knock on the doors of people who hadn’t yet answered the questionnaire, the report said.