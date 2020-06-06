The protesters’ demands included the freeing of political prisoners, a ban on selling land to foreigners and removing the designation of opposition movement Democratic Choice as an extremist organization.
Kazakhstan is a former Soviet republic in Central Asia. A state of the emergency declared over the coronavirus expired there last month, but human rights activists say the government used the pandemic to stifle dissent.
