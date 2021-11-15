“The Trump hotel DC stood as a bright neon sign telling foreign countries and moneyed interests how to bribe the president and a stark reminder to Americans that his decisions as president were just as likely to be about his bottom line as about our interests,” said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group. “Selling it now that he’s out of office and the grift dried up is, to say the least, too little, too late.”