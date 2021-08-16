Laxalt’s annual Basque Fry held over the weekend at a rural Nevada cattle ranch served as a coming-out party for his Senate bid, with speakers lauding him as a candidate despite the fact that he has not yet formally announced. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told an audience of about 4,000 that one of the reasons Laxalt had not yet announced was due to campaign finance rules, which require contributions to be disclosed quarterly once candidates enter races for federal office. Former Trump cabinet member Ric Grenell said to expect a formal announcement on Tuesday.