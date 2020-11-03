By Associated PressNovember 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM ESTWASHINGTON — Republican Carlos Gimenez wins election to U.S. House in Florida’s 26th Congressional District, beating incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy