In the letter, McDaniel says the changes are to comply with Florida rules after the party moved most of the convention from North Carolina.
“When we made these changes, we had hoped to be able to plan a traditional convention celebration to which we are all accustomed. However, adjustments must be made to comply with state and local health guidelines,” she said.
McDaniel said in the letter that officials are likely to use both outdoor and indoor spaces in Florida, though officials say final decisions have not been made on where the speeches will occur.
“We plan to utilize a number of indoor and outdoor venues in this multi-block radius of Jacksonville, including the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark, and several others,” the letter says.
It also says attendees will be offered coronavirus testing, though specifics are not included.
“We plan to implement a variety of health protocols in order to ensure a safe event. This plan includes but is not limited to on-site temperature checks, available PPE, aggressive sanitizing protocols, and available COVID-19 testing,” McDaniel wrote.
Cases have surged in Florida in recent weeks, and some local officials are considering additional shutdowns to try to stem the spread of the virus.
McDaniel and Trump have been determined to hold an in-person convention, and some of the president’s advisers see it as crucial to gaining momentum in the polls as he trails Joe Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee.