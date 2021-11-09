Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the NRSC chairman, has visited more than 30 states, according to his office, often spending entire weeks traveling the country to fundraise. His team has taken in $76 million, compared with $67 million for their Democratic counterparts, and a spokesman said he has brought in more than 300 new donors to the NRSC. Scott’s team has been determined to disprove critics who said he could not raise money after voting not to certify the election, and Scott has offered to talk to donors and corporations individually about his vote, a spokesman said.