A top recruit for her party with nearly $1 million in the bank, De La Cruz is running for the only open competitive seat in the state, the 15th District, which stretches north from the border city of McAllen to the eastern suburbs of San Antonio. She was endorsed last year as a “Young Gun” by McCarthy and this year as a “Trailblazer” candidate by the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC tied to the leader — endorsements whose monikers come with the promise of significant financial support.