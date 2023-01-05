Republican Jim Pillen sworn in as 41st governor of Nebraska

Pillen was elected in November, defeating Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen’s toughest race came during the contentious primary in which he had to defeat eight other candidates, including one backed by former President Donald Trump.

One of Pillen’s first acts as governor will be to appoint someone to the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is stepping down to become president of the University of Florida. Pillen is widely expected to name his predecessor, former Gov. Pete Ricketts, who endorsed Pillen early in the primary and and financially contributed to his campaign.