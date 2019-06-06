John James, a Michigan military veteran and business executive whom President Trump has dubbed a “rising star” in Republican politics, announced Thursday that he would make another bid for a U.S. Senate seat, this time challenging Sen. Gary Peters (D).

James, who mounted a surprisingly strong challenge last year to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D), had been heavily recruited by Republican campaign committees for both Senate and House races next year.

While the National Republican Senatorial Committee recruited him to challenge Peters, the National Republican Congressional Committee sought unsuccessfully to convince the 37-year-old Iraq War veteran to challenge freshman Rep. Haley Stevens in the Detroit suburbs.

[GOP Senate committee stakes its claim in race to woo Michigan’s John James]

James made his announcement on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” shortly after a ceremony concluded in France commemorating the 75th anniversary of the storied D-Day invasion.

“We need the courage that was exhibited to us on D-Day,” James said. “We need politicians who will go into Washington and . . . understand that this country is broken because career politicians continue to run the issues without any inkling or desire to fix them. They are working on getting reelected.”

The NRSC and other Republican strategists have viewed James as their clear top recruit in Michigan, one of only a handful of states where the party has a credible opportunity to oust a sitting Democrat next year.

An NRSC memo last month obtained by The Washington Post laid out the case that a statewide run by James could help Trump get elected by bringing Republican voters in Detroit and its suburbs to the polls in a crucial swing state.

[New poll shows both Biden and Sanders with sizable leads over Trump in Michigan]

Trump narrowly carried Michigan in 2016, and his advisers say it’s key to his 2020 prospects. But a poll released this week showed Trump trailing both former vice president Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, a senator from Vermont, by 12 percentage points in head-to-head matchups.

Others have argued that James running statewide could actually imperil Trump by driving up Democratic spending in the state.