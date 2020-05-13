“While it’s critical that we ensure every vote is counted and recorded, we believe that the current tally shows Mike Garcia is the likely victor in the May 12 special election. As such, I’d like to congratulate him,” Smith said in a statement posted on her campaign’s Facebook page.

Garcia held a comfortable 12-point lead over Smith with 76.3 percent of precincts reported at the time she conceded. Hours earlier, Republicans were already celebrating victory.

“Big Congressional win in California for Mike Garcia, taking back a seat from the Democrats. This is the first time in many years that a California Dem seat has flipped back to a Republican,” President Trump tweeted Wednesday.

The diverse district that stretches across northern Los Angeles County and into parts of Ventura County had been held by a Republican for more than two decades before former congresswoman Katie Hill flipped it in 2018. A rising star, she was considered by political prognosticators to be a shoo-in for reelection until a sex scandal led her to resign in the fall. She immediately endorsed Smith to replace her.

A win for Garcia gives Republicans an opportunity to boast that this is evidence they can claw back these types of suburban swing districts they lost in the 2018 midterms. Democrats say it’s meaningless to compare a one-off special election voter base to the electorate that turns out in presidential elections.

Garcia won the job only until the end of the year. He and Smith are on the ballot again in November to earn a full two-year term in Congress. National Democrats, who anticipated this loss, say their chances are better in the fall, when more of their voters will come out in opposition to Trump.

In her statement, Smith called the results “only one step in this process.”

Before Smith conceded, Garcia all but declared himself the victor in a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying he was “ready to go to work.”

But Smith seemed to signal defeat on Twitter Wednesday afternoon shortly before releasing her statement with a retweet of former news anchor Dan Rather: “We have no choice but to go on. And in going on to try to make the world a better place.”