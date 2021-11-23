“Outreach to the gay community is part of the comprehensive outreach program we have on the strategic initiatives team at the RNC, including for Evangelical, Catholic, Jewish, Hispanic, Veterans, Youth, Black, and Asian-Pacific Americans,” McDaniel said in the email. “The goal of these outreach efforts is to engage with voters from all backgrounds to bring new voters into our party. The RNC hiring this new staffer does not mean we are advocating for ANY policy or RNC platform change on these issues.”