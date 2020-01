Tiffany faces Jason Church in the Feb. 18 primary. Democrats Tricia Zunker and Lawrence Dale are also running. The special election is to replace Duffy, who retired in September.

Both Tiffany and Church have been running as staunch supporters of Trump in the congressional district the president won by 20 points in 2016.

While Tiffany, 62, notes in the ad that he grew up on a dairy farm, but he ran an excursion boat business on the Willow Flowage where he lives for more than 20 years. He’s been in the state Legislature since 2011.