While the move is still being finalized, the decision to uproot major chunks of the convention from its planned home in Charlotte is yet another example of Trump disruption, in this case as he casts aside public safety advice and the spirit of a signed contract between the RNC and Charlotte to host the convention there. The president has made clear since a tweet blast on Memorial Day that he was only willing to appear at an event with the pomp and circumstance he enjoyed before the pandemic.

On Wednesday Trump repeated his criticism of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), who has insisted that the Charlotte gathering follow public health guidance. In remarks at the White House, Trump said he had “no choice” but to move the convention’s highest-profile events.

“We’ll see how it all works out, but the governor doesn’t want to give an inch,” Trump said, describing Cooper as “a little backward.”

A spokeswoman for the governor reiterated that his concern was public safety.

“State and local partners have been willing to work together with the RNC on a scaled- down event with health and safety measures, but it wouldn’t be responsible to guarantee a full arena as the RNC has demanded,” said Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan. “State officials will continue to support health and safety aspects of any activities that do remain in North Carolina.”

The quadrennial political meetings, which draw tens of thousands of delegates, officials, media and others in the political orbit, typically set the tone for each political party ahead of the final sprint to the general election. Democrats, facing the same public health dilemma, moved their convention from July to August and since have indicated they will probably opt for a scaled-down convention and are considering doing virtual events.

Guidelines from Trump’s own administration, along with advice from medical experts, make it clear that large-scale events, particularly ones held indoors, can facilitate the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus.

Trump, however, told Cooper in a telephone conversation on May 29 that “we can’t do social distancing.” While Republicans offered to do testing at the Charlotte event, they balked at mandatory use of masks and limiting the number of people allowed into the arena where Trump would speak.

The RNC still plans to hold some smaller meetings in Charlotte and Trump probably would visit the city at some point between Aug. 24-27 when the convention is scheduled, according to a person familiar with Trump’s plan who like others interviewed was not cleared to speak publicly. Republican officials are hoping that will shield them from any liability for moving an event that they are contractually obligated to hold there.

The RNC’s executive committee voted Wednesday to re-use its 2016 platform to avoid requiring delegates to debate and vote on new policies, according to a person familiar with the decision.

“This is going to be a little bit of a different convention because we have right now 75 days to move the celebration portion to a different city,” Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday in an interview on the Salem Radio Network. She also said she has not gotten any sleep for the past two weeks, since Trump threatened to move the convention via his tweet. “It’s been quite a feat — if we can get this done,” she said.

While McDaniel said it’s “premature” to confirm the new location, three GOP officials briefed on the plan said the RNC has settled on Jacksonville, and one person familiar with the discussions said an announcement about the shift could come as early as Thursday.

Downtown Jacksonville includes three different stadiums, including the covered 15,000- person-capacity VyStar Veterans Memorial arena that was once home to the city’s ice hockey team.

Trump and RNC officials had expressed concern that Democratic officials in North Carolina were working against them for political reasons. In Jacksonville, Trump will have the benefit of partisan allies in the city and state governments.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, a Republican who was formerly chair of the state party, did not respond to a text message seeking comment. Aides to the mayor also declined to comment. Jacksonville City Councilman Tommy Hazouri, a Democrat who will take over as council chairman this summer, said he was supportive of the mayor’s efforts to secure the Republican convention.

“We have always been the little train that could. That‘s how we got the football team, that’s how we got some of the businesses that have been here,” Hazouri said, referring to the city’s NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars. “But you still have the issues in front of you no matter what the city — and that is the coronavirus, and you have always a safety issue.”

He said he expected external funding to help shoulder the costs to the city and had faith in the mayor to work out a health plan that would prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

“We can’t do it at the expense of making sure that our own streets and public safety is protected,” he said. “What you don’t want to do is open a Pandora’s box.”

Duval County health officials have been consulting with the city to plan any large events, according to Samantha Epstein, the county’s public health communications director.

“The Department would work with local officials to ensure that all the appropriate measures are being taken with regards to COVID-19 based on the current CDC guidance,” Epstein wrote in a statement.

Federal health officials have said that risk of transmission increases at large, in-person events where it is hard for people to remain at least six feet apart. Experts have said that the more people someone interacts with at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the risk.

The CDC guidelines recommend canceling “community wide mass gatherings” when there is “minimal-to-moderate level of community transmission” of the coronavirus — a standard it does not define — and recommend that people over the age of 65 and those with certain preexisting health conditions avoid attending any events with more than 10 people.

But the guidelines also give community leaders discretion to set the cutoff threshold for the size of events “based on the on the current circumstances the community is facing and the nature of the event.”

According to the Florida Department of Public Health, Duval County has identified 1,776 coronavirus-positive residents, with the rate of diagnosis showing no clear direction in recent weeks. There were 208 positive cases identified in the first nine days of June, compared to 251 cases in the nine days before and 183 cases in the nine days before that. There have been 296 hospitalizations in the county from the disease and 55 deaths.

Last month, the CDC issued a report warning about “superspreader” events where the coronavirus might be “highly transmissible in certain settings. That report described a choir practice in Washington state in March at which one person ended up infecting 52 other people, including two who died.

“Members had an intense and prolonged exposure, singing while sitting 6-10 inches from one another, possibly emitting aerosols,” the report said. The infections probably took place during a 2½ -hour choir practice attended by 61 members.

Convention delegates tend to be older than the voting public, presenting another problem for Republican organizers. The median age of delegates at both the Republican and Democratic conventions in 2008 was 54 years old, with only 7 percent of Democratic delegates and 3 percent of Republican ones under the age of 30, according to a 2016 study by the American Enterprise Institute using CBS News polling data.

One potential hitch in moving the convention festivities is hotel space: Duval County has about 18,000 hotel rooms, according to Patty Winters, a spokeswoman for Visit Jacksonville, the city’s tourism bureau. Neighboring counties have another 10,000 rooms, Winters said.

In 2005, when the city hosted the Super Bowl, five cruise ships docked at St. Johns River to add about 3,500 hotel rooms needed for the event. Amid the current pandemic, which spread rapidly on cruise ships, it’s unlikely that the RNC would use that solution. Instead, officials are looking at resort areas such as Amelia Island to the north.

Officials in Charlotte were expecting up to 50,000 people under the original setup, although only about 20,000 would have fit into the arena that the GOP had planned to use for the major speeches.

Garrett Dennis, a member of the Jacksonville City Council and a Democrat, identified another drawback of hosting the convention: the potential to aggravate what he described as already fraught race relations in a city that is about 30 percent black.

Under the current schedule, Trump would accept his nomination on Aug. 27. In Jacksonville, that is the 60th anniversary of Ax Handle Saturday, when a mob of 200 white people chased peaceful civil rights protesters with ax handles and baseball bats. Events to commemorate that anniversary are already planned in a park not far from where Trump would accept the nomination.