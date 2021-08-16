“I don’t see President Trump as one who would sit back and allow a defeat on this magnitude. When I talked to his national security adviser [Robert C.] O’Brien, he told me that the president told him he would never allow for Saigon to happen under his watch, and that was during his administration. I don't think you’d see the same result,” Rep. Michael McCaul (Tex.), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on MSNBC, referring to the United States’ tumultuous withdrawal from Vietnam. “. . . This president can’t blame the prior administration; he has to take responsibility, accountability for his own actions, which have led to this unmitigated disaster, I called it, of ‘epic proportions.’ It is an absolute disaster.”

