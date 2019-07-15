Sen. Lindsey O. Graham speaks during a roundtable with U.S. Border Patrol and members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in McAllen, Tex., on July 12. (Veronica Cardenas/Reuters)

A day after President Trump said four minority congresswomen should “go back” to their home countries, Republicans criticized the quartet and cast them as the face of a socialist, left-wing Democratic Party while chastising the president in language that stopped short of fierce condemnation.

Republicans were largely silent Sunday in the face of Trump’s tweets, decried as racist, urging Democratic Reps. Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

But by late Monday afternoon, several GOP lawmakers responded by taking a swipe at the Democratic women, and then criticized the president.

“While I strongly disagree with the tactics, policies, and rhetoric of the far-left socialist ‘Squad,’ the President’s tweets were inappropriate, denigrating, and wrong,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) said in a tweet. “It is unacceptable to tell legal U.S. citizens to go back to their home country.”

All four of the Democratic lawmakers are U.S. citizens. Three were born in the United States, and Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and became a U.S. citizen as a teenager.

Pressley, Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib plan to address reporters early Monday evening at a Capitol Hill news conference.

Congressional Republicans were left largely to chart their own course Monday in the absence of any unified messaging effort by their party, aides said. One Senate Republican chief of staff, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the party’s response, said that there was only “commiserating” at such moments, “no coordination.”

But common themes quickly emerged. In responding to Trump’s tweets Monday, several Republicans echoed the president’s claim that the four women “hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion,” while others cast them as lax on border security.

“I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus — especially when it comes to their views on socialism, their anti-Semitic rhetoric, and their negative comments about law enforcement — but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said in a statement.

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), one of Trump’s most vocal allies on Capitol Hill, called the Democratic lawmakers both socialist and communist while saying that their ideas were “anti-Semitic” and that they “hate Israel.” But he also counseled Trump: “Aim higher. They are American citizens. They won an election. Take on their policies.”

Omar apologized this year after making comments that were interpreted by many as anti-

Semitic. Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, has advocated what has been dubbed a “one-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trump has repeatedly seized on their comments to argue that the lawmakers are insufficiently supportive of Israel, a claim the Democrats have denied.

Other Republicans criticized Trump’s remarks Monday with no mention of the policies of the four women.

“I am confident that every Member of Congress is a committed American. @realDonaldTrump’s tweets from this weekend were racist and he should apologize. We must work as a country to rise above hate, not enable it,” said Rep. Michael R. Turner (R-Ohio).

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) said “there is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments — they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop.”

She added: “We have enough challenges addressing the humanitarian crises both at our borders and around the world. Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults — we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency.”

Several former officeholders, including former senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and former Ohio governor John Kasich, rebuked Trump as well.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), meanwhile, issued a defiant defense of the president, arguing that his remark was “clearly” not racist.

“He could have meant go back to the district they came from, to the neighborhood they came from,” Harris told Bryan Nehman on Baltimore talk radio WBAL.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Gallagher, too, defended Trump from accusations of racism and said that “it’s weird to me that our politics is all, you know, people calling each other racists.”

But he said that the president had sent “a dumb tweet, if for no other reason than it takes attention off of some of the, I think, dangerous and dumb policies that AOC and her crew are advocating for.”

All House Republicans will probably be forced to go on record on Trump’s tweets in the coming days as Democrats in the chamber are preparing a resolution condemning the president’s words. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that Senate Democrats are preparing a companion resolution.

In a scathing floor speech, Schumer said Trump’s comments “drip with racism” and are in line with the president’s history of birtherism, his administration’s ban on travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries, his disparaging remarks about a federal judge of Mexican descent and his use of the term “shithole” to describe some countries in Africa and Latin America.

“My Republican friends, he’s not backing off,” Schumer said. “Where are you? . . . Those who fail to condemn the president are fellow travelers on his racist road, whatever their motivation.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made no mention of Trump’s comments in his floor remarks. In response to questions from reporters, he said he would address the issue at his weekly news conference Tuesday.

Keisha N. Blain, associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and president of the African American Intellectual History Society, said that by telling the Democratic lawmakers to “go back” to their countries, Trump “was employing a tired racist trope that white Americans have long used to try to silence and intimidate people of color in this country.”

“In so doing, he was essentially saying that they are noncitizens of this country and therefore have no basis for offering a critique of U.S. policies,” Blain said. “The reality, of course, is that they are American citizens. They have a right — and as public servants, an obligation — to critique the administration’s policies and demand immediate changes to improve the country they love and serve.”

By Sunday night, more than four-dozen House Democrats had used the words “racist” or “racism” in denouncing Trump’s tweets. But on Monday, only a handful of congressional Republicans — including Rep. Will Hurd (Tex.) and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only black Republicans in Congress — used similar language to describe the president’s words.

Hurd said in an appearance on CNN that Trump’s tweets were “racist and xenophobic” as well as inaccurate, given that three of the four Democratic women were born in the United States. Scott issued a lengthy statement that focused on Democrats’ own intraparty debates over race before going on to denounce Trump’s “unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language.”

Mike DeBonis, Shane Harris, Paul Kane, Seung Min Kim and John Wagner contributed to this report.