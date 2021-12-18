The hazy statements are one measure of election denialism within the Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election have so taken hold among GOP voters that many of the party’s candidates either believe them or fear the political repercussions of refuting Trump. That sets up a surreal dynamic for next year’s elections, where the toughest question posed to GOP candidates — particularly in primaries — may be one with a one-word answer that they’re reluctant to give.