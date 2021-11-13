At stake in the Senate is the trajectory of the Biden presidency before the 2024 elections. Not only is the future of the Democratic legislative agenda on the ballot, as it is in the race for the House, but a Republican Senate majority could also create a vast bottleneck in confirming Biden’s executive and judicial nominees, including potential Supreme Court vacancies. And it would put committee gavels — with agenda-setting and, in some cases, subpoena powers — into the hands of lawmakers with a vested interest in electing a Republican president in 2024.