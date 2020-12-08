Mooney’s proposed resolution also “condemns any member who calls upon Trump to concede prematurely before these investigations are complete.”

Democrat Joe Biden decisively won the election with 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232 and leads the national popular vote by about 7 million. Trump, who has refused to concede, has repeatedly pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud and outright falsehoods, insisting the election was rigged.

Attorney General William P. Barr said last week that the Justice Department had found no evidence of voting fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election, and the courts have rebuffed the Trump campaign’s dozens of legal challenges. Presidential electors will cast their votes on Monday, finalizing the national results.

Mooney’s proposal comes days after The Washington Post surveyed all 249 congressional Republicans about whether they recognize Biden as president-elect and support Trump’s campaign to undo the election. Only 26 lawmakers, 15 of them in the House, acknowledged Biden’s victory, a reflection of the GOP fealty to the lame-duck president, who still has a firm grip on the party.

According to a House Republican official who monitored the call, Mooney did not mention The Post survey and made clear that his resolution was not meant to rebuke any particular lawmaker. But his effort won support from several fellow members of the House Freedom Caucus, a cadre of the most loyal Trump supporters in Congress that has pressed state officials for dramatic interventions in the election process.

A spokeswoman for Mooney did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

Further underscoring the GOP’s unwillingness to acknowledge Biden as the winner, the top three Republicans — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.) — voted Tuesday against a resolution effectively recognizing Biden as president-elect.

At a meeting of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the three rejected a motion offered by House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) that the committee affirm that it is preparing for the inauguration of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris in coordination with the Biden Presidential Inaugural Committee. Hoyer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) backed the resolution.

“The extent to which Republicans are refusing to accept the outcome of the election and recognize Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next President and Vice President is astounding,” Hoyer said in a statement. “Their continued deference to President Trump’s post-election temper tantrums threatens our democracy and undermines faith in our system of elections.”

Spokesmen for McConnell and McCarthy declined to comment, referring questions to the joint committee.

In a statement, Blunt said, “It is not the job of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to get ahead of the electoral process and decide who we are inaugurating. The JCCIC is facing the challenge of planning safe Inaugural Ceremonies during a global pandemic. I would hope that, going forward, the members of the JCCIC would adhere to the committee’s long-standing tradition of bipartisan cooperation and focus on the task at hand.”

Mooney’s resolution would be referred to committee under party rules, meaning it may not come up for a vote before the end of the 116th Congress, said the GOP official who monitored the call, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly. Congress could break for the year as soon as next week.

Several lawmakers spoke up against the resolution during Tuesday’s call, arguing that it was improper for the conference to condemn a lawmaker for airing their views.

Among them was Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), who has been one of the few elected Republicans on Capitol Hill to push back on Trump’s unfounded claims of mass voter fraud.

“This is America,” Kinzinger said, according to a spokeswoman.

Also opposing the resolution was Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), a member of the centrist Problem Solvers Caucus who also has acknowledged Biden as president-elect. “It’s not the job of the conference to tell members how to think or what to say,” Gonzalez said, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Under federal law, Congress will meet in a Jan. 6 joint session to accept the votes of the electoral college. Any lawmaker can join with a companion from the other chamber to raise an objection to any state’s votes, prompting a debate and votes in each chamber on whether to accept the challenge.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) last week announced plans to challenge the electoral college vote, and Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said in an interview Monday that he will dispute his state’s electors.

So far, no Republican senator has voiced support for such a maneuver, which in any event would fail in the Democratic-controlled House.

Mooney, 49, is in his third term representing West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. With the state likely to lose a seat after the pending redistricting cycle, Mooney could face a 2022 primary against either of his fellow members of the West Virginia delegations, Reps. David B. McKinley and Carol Miller, giving him a special incentive to highlight his loyalty to Trump.