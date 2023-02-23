Rescue underway off Greek island for 4 missing migrants

ATHENS, Greece — A search and rescue operation was underway Thursday morning off the coast of an eastern Greek island for four migrants who were missing as a boat attempted to reach Greece from the nearby Turkish coast, authorities said.
Two Greek coast guard patrol boats and one vessel from the European border patrol agency Frontex were participating in the search and rescue operation, as well as two helicopters.
The 18 survivors were being transported to Samos. Their nationalities weren’t immediately known.
___
