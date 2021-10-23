“Oh, whatever. I’m retired anyway,” the newspaper reported him as saying.
The Maryland Court of Appeals found the former prosecutor lied about documents that undermined the credibility of an FBI agent on the case. The judges noted Cassilly, a Republican, served 36 years as Harford County’s top prosecutor and retired in 2019.
The judges wrote that disbarring him would prevent his possible return to the courtroom and send a message.
Cassilly maintains that he did nothing wrong, but rather “fell into the whole anti-criminal justice movement, where the cops are the bad guys and the prosecutors are the bad guys.”
“I’m disappointed, but the real answer is: Do I care? I don’t give a damn,” he said. “I wouldn’t do anything to engage in the practice of law right now because it’s such a screwed-up obscenity.”
At issue is his handling of a double killing in Abingdon, Maryland, nearly 40 years ago.
Police found Diane Becker, 21, stabbed and beaten to death with a bottle in her camper home. They found her 4-year-old son in the camper traumatized but uninjured. Her boyfriend, Joseph Hudson, a popular disc jockey, was shot to death a few miles away.
Prosecutors tried John Norman Huffington and Deno Kanaras separately for the murders, saying the two friends killed the couple over cocaine and cash. A jury convicted Kanaras of felony murder in Becker’s death. He was released from prison in 2008 after serving 27 years of a life sentence. Kanaras was a key witness in the prosecution of Huffington.
Cassilly prosecuted Huffington for the killings, but the courts twice reversed his convictions and granted new trials. Questions shadowed the prosecution after it was revealed FBI agent Michael P. Malone had a history of testifying falsely, conducting inaccurate analysis of hair samples and making statements that exceeded the limits of scientific testing. A 1997 Department of Justice investigation found fault with Malone and examiners at the FBI laboratory.
In November 2017, Cassilly and Huffington struck a deal. Huffington submitted an Alford plea to two counts of murder in exchange for time served. With an Alford plea, a defendant maintains his innocence but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict. He was released from prison after 32 years and two months.
Huffington has said he would have won his freedom years earlier had Cassilly disclosed the records. He said Friday that Cassilly doesn’t care.
“That’s what we’ve been dealing with for 40 years,” Huffington said. “He doesn’t care what the judges say. He’s got it in his head that he is the arresting officer, the prosecuting attorney, the judge, the jury, and in my case, the executioner.”
Huffington thanked his attorneys, the bar counsel and the courts.