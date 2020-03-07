Cordray also said he believes that Biden is “uniquely positioned” to be the leader “who can help unify this country again at a time when it’s deeply divided.”
Though Cordray ran for governor in Ohio, he’s hardly a household name. But his nod sends a signal about where Warren’s circle – and perhaps where Warren – will land when deciding whether to back Biden or his liberal rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
In an interview, Cordray cautioned against reading too much into his endorsement. He said that he did not talk to Warren about his plans to endorse Biden, and made clear that he’s not attempting to speak for her or her supporters.
Cordray was selected to run the CFBP after the Obama administration decided it would be too difficult to get Warren through the confirmation process to run the agency, which she came up with, helped pushed through Congress and then set up.
Instead, Warren ran for Senate in Massachusetts and defeated incumbent Republican senator Scott Brown.
Cordray said that Biden swore him in as the new director of the CFPB. Before leading the CFPB, Corday was Ohio’s attorney general, and worked with Beau Biden who served as Delaware’s attorney general. Beau – Biden’s eldest son – died of brain cancer in May 2015.