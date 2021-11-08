“We’ll see who comes out of the primary,” Scott said. “Facts will come out. We’ll find out exactly what people think. I think what ultimately happens is people are going to look at somebody’s background and say is that the type of person they want and also are they talking about the issues I care about.”
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar pressed Scott on whether Parnell is the “right guy for this job,” given that his wife said in a sworn testimony that he once strangled her until she bit him to get free and another time slapped one of their children so hard that he left welts on the child’s body.
In sworn testimony, wife of Pa. Senate candidate Sean Parnell says he strangled her and abused their children
“I’m not supporting or opposing people in primaries,” Scott said. “I’m the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. I’m going to help our incumbents, help our Republicans who get through the primaries, that’s what my focus is. The voters of each of the states will decide who the right candidates on the Republican and Democrat side are.”
Scott added that he is certain his counterparts at the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee would take the “exact same” approach.
Parnell is running in the Republican primary for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), in what is likely to be one of the most hotly contested Senate races of 2022. Trump said in a September statement that Parnell will “make Pennsylvania very proud” and is planning to host a fundraiser for him at his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida.
Laurie Parnell made the statements about her husband in sworn testimony this month during a court hearing in Butler, Pa., as part of child custody proceedings in their divorce case, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Her testimony came after her husband twice sought and was denied a gag order that would have prevented her from publicly discussing the case.
Defying Trump, Rick Scott backs McConnell and Murkowski, tiptoes around false claims about election fraud
During an appearance Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Scott reaffirmed his support for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), despite the attacks that Trump has levied against both incumbents.
Trump has endorsed Murkowski’s primary challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, saying in June that Tshibaka is “MAGA all the way.”
When asked Sunday if the NRSC would financially support Murkowski, who voted to convict Trump during his impeachment trial in February, in her reelection campaign, Scott said the group “absolutely” would.
“The National Republican Senatorial Committee, we support all of our incumbents. And fortunately for us, we’ve got great candidates running in our primaries,” he said.
Felicia Sonmez and Amy B Wang contributed to this report.