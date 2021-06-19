About 65 percent of adults have received at least one shot and about 55 percent are fully vaccinated. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have reached that 70 percent target, but many are far from it. Meanwhile, the spread of the delta variant, a more transmissible form of the virus which first arose in India, makes it more urgent to meet and even exceed the 70 percent goal as soon as possible and ultimately to get as many as possible fully vaccinated.