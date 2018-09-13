FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 file photo, Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., addresses the audience during the Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner in Lexington, Ky. Both major-party candidates for Kentucky’s critical 6th Congressional District have made dubious claims in ads in recent days. Incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Barr objected Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 to an ad from Democrat Amy McGrath saying he doesn’t support veterans because he opposed restrictions on payday lenders. But Barr has come under fire himself for an ad misrepresenting McGrath’s position on health care. (Timothy D. Easley, File/Associated Press)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Candidates in a competitive Kentucky Congressional district are complaining about a pair of TV ads they say are misleading.

Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has asked TV stations to stop airing an ad that says he would let payday lenders take advantage of military veterans. The ad is paid for by With Honor, a group working to elect military veterans. The group says Barr voted for the Financial Choice Act, which would have dismantled the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Barr says the bill would have kept in place an interest rate cap on payday loans to veterans.

Earlier in the week, Barr’s campaign ran a TV ad saying McGrath supports a single-payer health care system. McGrath says she does not support such a system, but wants to make changes to the Affordable Care Act.

