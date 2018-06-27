Robert Wilkie, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, meets with Senate Veterans Affairs Committee chairman Johnny Isakson on Tuesday. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Senate Democrats on Wednesday are expected to press Robert Wilkie, President Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary, to explain his past embrace of divisive cultural issues in a long career working for polarizing political figures.

Wilkie, 55, now a top Pentagon official, has spent three decades working in Washington on military issues, developing deep connections on Capitol Hill and in the White House. He’s an Air Force reserve officer and the son of an Army artillery commander who was severely wounded in Vietnam.

The North Carolina native also forged his identity as a conservative, serving as an aide to Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) the five-term Senate firebrand who denounced Martin Luther King Jr. and once called gay people “weak, morally sick wretches.” Wilkie describes Helms, who died in 2008, as a mentor and still speaks admiringly of his strong views of U.S. sovereignty and defense.

Wilkie also was a top aide to former Senate majority leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.), who lost his leadership post after defending Strom Thurmond’s segregationist campaign for president decades earlier.

More recently Wilkie served in the inner circle of former defense secretary and Iraq War architect Donald H. Rumsfeld before returning to the Pentagon last year to run military personnel policy for the Trump administration.

Wilkie often defended his former bosses’ divisive stands on cultural issues, rebutting a Democratic proposal in 1997 to ensure equal pay for working women and four years before thatpublicly defending a failed push by Helms to support an organization whose logo included the Confederate flag.

Wilkie was a member and supporter of organizations dedicated to preserving Confederate memorials and honoring the Confederacy.

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, told reporters after meeting with Wilkie ahead of the hearing that the nominee disclosed the issues to him weeks ago. Isakson said he did not have concerns.

But committee Democrats, led by ranking Sen. Jon Tester (Mont.), are expected to ask Wilkie pointed questions about his past, including his affiliation with Helms.

Wilkie is currently the Defense Department’s undersecretary for personnel and readiness. He would replace David Shulkin, Trump’s first VA secretary, who was fired in March amid a political insurrection at the agency and an unflattering inspector general report on a trip he led to Europe. The president’s nominee to replace him, presidential doctor Ronny L. Jackson, was forced to withdraw in April after misconduct allegations surfaced about his leadership of the White House medical unit.

Wilkie grew up visiting American battlefields with his father and developed a lifelong fascination with military history. His ancestors fought for the Confederacy.

A Pentagon spokeswoman told The Washington Post that he no longer attends the Confederate ceremonies or counts himself a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a group that defends public displays of the Confederate symbols.

In a statement, Wilkie told The Post that the commemorations were once a means to memorialize soldiers but now have become “part of the politics that divide us.”