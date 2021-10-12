“This is a bait-and-switch. I think this started out by a video that was in a church, and it was disgusting,” Morey said at a morning news conference with two other LGBTQ members of the state House. “Now, it has pivoted to what kids are reading in schools. These are really two different issues, and I think we all want good solid literature for kids to read, but don’t conflate this with the words of hate and filth that sparked this entire debate.”