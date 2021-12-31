Abortion rights has since become one of the most divisive issues in American politics, and Weddington’s death comes as it is again reaching a decisive point before the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court is considering a case over Mississippi’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that could undermine Roe and the court’s 1992 ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which allow states to regulate but not ban abortion up until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks. A decision is not expected until spring.