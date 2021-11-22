The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued subpoenas Monday to more people involved with the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, including conspiracy theorist and right wing media figure Alex Jones and longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.

The committee has asked Stone and Jones to provide testimony by Dec. 17 and Dec, 18, respectively, and to provide the panel with requested documents by Dec. 6.

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote Jones, the host of InfoWars, that his coordination with Cindy Chafian and Caroline Wren in organizing the rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol, along with his promotion of Trump’s false claims of election fraud and urging of people to travel to Washington for the Jan. 6 rally make him a person of interest.

Thompson cites Stone’s appearance at rallies on Jan. 5 at the Supreme Court and Freedom Plaza as reason for the subpoena and his use of “Oath Keepers as personal security guards, several of whom were reportedly involved in the attack on the Capitol and at least one of whom has been indicted.”