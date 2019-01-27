Roger Stone, former campaign adviser for President Trump, leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Roger Stone said he will “testify honestly” when asked whether he would consider cooperating with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III after he was charged with lying, obstruction and witness tampering in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“That’s a question that I’d have to determine after my attorneys have some discussion,” the longtime Republican operative and friend of President Trump told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “If there’s wrongdoing by other people in the campaign that I didn’t know about — which I know of none — but if there is I would certainly testify honestly.”

Stone added that he would “also testify honestly about any other matter, including any communications with the president,” but said their discussions were “political in nature” and denied that they spoke about Russia or Mueller’s investigation during or after the 2016 campaign.

“I never discussed these matters with the president, and everything that I did . . . is constitutionally protected free speech. That’s what I engaged in — it’s called politics,” he said.

Mueller unveiled the charges against Stone on Friday, accusing him of seeking information about hacked Democratic Party emails at the direction of an unidentified senior Trump campaign official and taking pains to keep his efforts a secret.

Stone, who was arrested Friday at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said after his release on bond that he would not testify against Trump “because I would have to bear false witness.”

“There is no circumstance whatsoever under which I will bear false witness against the president, nor will I make up lies to ease the pressure on myself,” he said on the courthouse steps.

This is a developing story.

Devlin Barrett, Rosalind S. Helderman and Manuel Roig-Franzia contributed to this report.