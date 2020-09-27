The election should reveal the strength of the National Liberal Party (NLP), which has controlled Romania’s minority government since the fall from power late last year of the Social Democrat Party.
The Social Democrats remain the strongest party in Romania’s parliament, despite losing their governing majority over repeated attempts to politicize the judiciary and for the rampant corruption under their watch.
The most closely watched race will be for the next mayor of the capital, Bucharest, a race between the Social Democrats’ incumbent and a challenger from the NLP.
