“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”
Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.
