On Twitter, the senator shared a GIF of him donning a pair of the khakis and blue long-sleeved cardigan bearing the logo of the fictional soccer team Lasso coaches, AFC Richmond. As he leaves his office, Romney slaps a yellow sign with the word “Believe” taped above the doorway, another nod to the show. Lasso, an eternal optimist, has the same sign above his office door to encourage his players to believe in themselves and catch some good luck.