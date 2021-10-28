There was just one twist in Romney’s execution of his Ted Lasso bit — he accompanied his first GIF with the quote “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts — you can’t lose,” part of which, yes, was said by a coach, but not the highly citeable Lasso. That inspirational phrase is from Dillon High School coach Eric Taylor, of NBC’s “Friday Night Lights.” Romney often invoked this quote during his 2012 presidential campaign.