On Twitter, the senator shared a GIF of him donning a pair of khakis and a blue long-sleeved cardigan bearing the logo of the fictional soccer team Lasso coaches, AFC Richmond. As he leaves his office, Romney slaps a yellow sign with the word “Believe” taped above the doorway, another nod to the show. Lasso, an eternal optimist, has the same sign above his office door to encourage his players to believe in themselves and catch some good luck.
The critically acclaimed show, which last month won four Emmys, is based on a character that Sudeikis originally played in promos for NBC Sports. The show and the character gained a loyal fan base for their folksy humor, heartwarming scenes and portrayal of nontoxic masculinity.
There was just one twist in Romney’s execution of his Ted Lasso bit — he accompanied his first GIF with the quote “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts — you can’t lose,” part of which, yes, was said by a coach, but not the highly citeable Lasso. That inspirational phrase is from Dillon High School coach Eric Taylor, of NBC’s “Friday Night Lights.” Romney often invoked this quote during his 2012 presidential campaign.
Still, Romney continued with the Halloween gag, posting another GIF a few minutes later in which he wore the jersey of Real Salt Lake, the real-life Utah team, as he strutted down a Capitol hallway, catching a soccer ball along the way.
“Warming up for Halloween weekend with the grandkids,” Romney tweeted, this time pulling a quote from Lasso himself: “Your body is like day-old rice. If it ain’t warmed up properly, something real bad could happen.”
Romney’s Halloween costume party came as his Democratic colleagues struggled to advance President Biden’s ambitious spending bill.
“Ted Lasso is the perfect combination of comical and heartwarming,” Romney told The Washington Post. “So why not dress up as him for Halloween and provide a moment of levity on Capitol Hill? And since Jason Sudeikis dressed up as me once upon a time, it was high time I returned the favor.”
The bit continued as Romney showed up in the office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), the moderate Democrat who, along with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), has the power to single-handedly sink Biden’s agenda in the 50-50 Senate. Sinema has recently frustrated some in her party for refusing to discuss publicly her views on the president’s plans but appeared more willing to compromise Wednesday evening after a meeting with Biden aides.
Romney, on Thursday, shared a shot of him — still in character — presenting Sinema with a box of biscuits that Lasso often bakes for AFC Richmond owner and business executive Rebecca Welton, portrayed by British actress Hannah Waddingham. In the show, Welton is known for her independence and strong will. Lasso often refers to her as “boss,” which is what Romney called Sinema in the Tweet.
“She’s one tough cookie,” Romney tweeted. Sinema, either incidentally or not, was wearing an all-pink suit, a fashion choice Welton herself often makes. “Given what’s going on in the Senate right now, she’s appropriately called the boss,” Romney said of the caption, according to a HuffPost reporter.
Sudeikis, who won an Emmy last month for his portrayal of the coach, often played Romney when he was in the cast of “Saturday Night Live.”
“After 10 years, I’m finally returning the favor,” Romney tweeted. “How was my @TedLasso, @Jason Sudeikis?”