There was just one twist in Romney’s execution of his Ted Lasso bit — he accompanied his first GIF with the quote, “If you believe in yourself, and have clear eyes and full hearts — you can’t lose,” which, yes, was said by a coach,but not the highly-citeable Lasso. That inspirational phrase is from Dillon High School coach Eric Taylor, of NBC’s earlier show “Friday Night Lights.” Romney often invoked this quote during his 2012 presidential campaign.