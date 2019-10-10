Romney says it was wrong for Trump to call on China to investigate his political foe. Romney was one of the few Republicans to offer such criticism, and it sparked a social media barrage by Trump on Saturday.

During his first public appearance since then, Romney brushed off the reproach and said he doesn’t follow the president on Twitter.

He says he still thinks Trump is likely to win re-election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD