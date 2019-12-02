In his interview, Rosenstein said he expected Comey would be contacted by either President Donald Trump or Attorney General Jeff Sessions and fired in person. Comey instead learned of his firing from television while speaking with agents in Los Angeles.
At one point during the interview, the document says, Rosenstein appeared overcome by emotion but quickly recovered.
