Roy Moore, the Alabama judge whose Senate bid fell short over allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls in the 1970s, announced Thursday he will run again for the seat, ignoring President Trump and top Republicans who argue he can’t win.

“I will run for the U.S. Senate in 2020,” Moore said, kicking off his campaign in Montgomery, Ala., “Can I win? Yes, I can win. They know I can, that’s why there’s so much opposition.”

Moore lost a U.S. Senate seat in the solidly Republican state to Democrat Doug Jones in a 2017 special election to fill the vacancy created when Trump tapped Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

About a month before that election, The Washington Post published accounts from four women who said Moore pursued them romantically in the 1970s when they were between the ages of 14 and 18. Moore has acknowledged contact with these women, but denies any sexual contact.

Moore lost to Jones by a little more than one percent of the vote — the first Democrat in 27 years to win a U.S. Senate seat in the state — and has been eyeing a rematch ever since.

Republicans in Washington fear a Moore candidacy would cost them the seat in 2020, their best opportunity to seize it back with Trump at the top of the ticket. The winner would serve a six-year term.

“Why is there such a fear, such an anger, why such a hatred, an opposition to somebody running? The mere mention of my name causes people to get up in arms in Washington, D.C. Is it because I’m a staunch conservative? ... Is it because I believe in God, in marriage, morality in our country? Is it because I believe in the right of the baby in the womb to have a life?” Moore, 72, told reporters and supporters in making his announcement.

Moore blamed his loss on a misinformation campaign called “Project Birmingham” created to help Jones, who was unaware of the effort. He said he otherwise would have beaten Jones and believes the allegations against him had “very little” to do with his loss.

Exit polling in the 2017 special election found 41 percent of Alabama voters had a favorable opinion of Moore while 56 percent held an unfavorable view. That compared to a more even divide on Jones, 51 percent favorable vs. 48 percent unfavorable.

Trump, who held a rally for Moore after the allegations were made, tweeted last month that Moore would lose again if he ran.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,” Trump tweeted. “I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t.”

“If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories,” Trump continued. “Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating . . . Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

Alabama’s senior Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R) echoed Trump’s concerns Wednesday, ahead of Moore’s campaign announcement and said he would not support him.

“There are a lot reasons known to you and everybody else,” Shelby said. “I think Alabama could do better. I think he would be a disrupter. I think we can win that seat back as the Republicans but I won’t support him.”

“I think if Roy Moore’s nominated it would be difficult to hold the seat,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, piled on, issuing a statement that “nominating Roy Moore would be gift wrapping this Senate seat for Chuck Schumer,” a reference to the Democratic leader.

Moore spurned the “Washington establishment” for opposing his candidacy, but refused to speak ill of Trump.

“President Trump has every right to voice his opinion. I believe he’s being pushed by the (National Republican Senatorial Committee). I don’t know what he’s thinking, but I don’t disagree with him in lots of his policies,” Moore said.

Moore also rejected that he was defying Trump by running.

To that, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process.”

Some Republicans are hoping Sessions will run again for his former seat, a move he has not ruled out. Shelby said if Sessions does run, “he’d probably clear the field.”

Several Republicans have already announced bids, including Rep. Bradley Byrne; Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill; state Rep. Arnold Mooney; and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Moore served twice as the Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, once from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2013 to 2016. Each time he was removed from the position, once for ignoring a federal court order to remove a 5,280-pound granite Ten Commandments monument in the judicial building and the next time for instructing probate judges not to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

A conservative Christian, Moore said he believes religion should guide government decisions, and has been brazen in his disregard for any separation between the two.

During a GOP primary debate in 2017 against Trump and Republican-establishment backed pick, Luther Strange, Moore said that “God is the only source of our law, liberty and government.”

