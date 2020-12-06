Giuliani, 76, traveled to Michigan, Arizona and Georgia last week and met indoors with state legislators in an effort to persuade them to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Videos of the appearances showed that Giuliani was not wearing a mask during the meetings.

Hours before Trump’s tweet, Giuliani appeared on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where he repeated the president’s false claims of election fraud.

Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment Sunday afternoon. It was unclear why the president disclosed Giuliani’s condition — or whether he’d asked for Giuliani’s permission.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has taken over the president’s legal efforts, with other campaign lawyers and aides sidelined and mocking his approach. He has had little luck in court, but Trump has appreciated his vociferous defenses on television. Some Trump aides say Giuliani is angling for a pardon, but he has denied it. He so far has not been paid but has sought $20,000 a day, advisers said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

As he has led the efforts to challenge Biden’s win, Giuliani has been flying around the country with Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, regularly not wearing a mask in public.

Ellis wished Giuliani well Sunday night and said the Trump legal team’s efforts will continue apace.

“Prayers for Mayor @RudyGiuliani,” she said in a tweet. “He is a tough warrior! The Trump Legal Team will continue our important work to fight for election integrity! We have a great team, along with able local counsel in each state. Our work won’t be affected and we press on.”

When he has been around others who have tested positive, Giuliani has not quarantined, including after a news conference last month at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters when his son tested positive.

Giuliani has shared the president’s skepticism of the virus’s severity and has regularly met closely with others indoors.