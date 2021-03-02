The sanctions are largely symbolic, but represent the first Biden administration action against Russia. U.S. officials who described the measures said they are a signal that the new administration will treat Russia differently than the Trump administration did.

The Biden administration also announced new export restrictions on items that could be used to manufacture chemical weapons and a widening of existing sanctions under a law controlling use of such weapons.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the actions before they were imposed, did not release names of those targeted. The names are expected to be made public later Tuesday.

Navalny was poisoned in August 2020. The U.S. sanctions largely mirror actions taken by the European Union last fall. At the time, the Trump administration declined to join the action. Former president Donald Trump had been reluctant to assign blame for the attack on Navalny, who nearly died.

Navalny recovered in Germany, but was jailed upon his return to Moscow earlier this year. He was sentenced to more than two years behind bars on what human rights advocates call manufactured charges.

U.S. officials said the new actions are based on U.S. intelligence findings that fingered the Russian state with “high confidence.” Navalny was poisoned by the nerve agent Novichok, which was developed as a Russian weapon of war.

Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center, said the administration’s coordinated response with Europe is more effective than its predecessor’s go-it-alone approach. But, he said, it is “very unlikely to change the fate of Mr. Navalny. It will impose costs on Russia, but the costs are totally bearable.”

There was no immediate response from the Kremlin.