A report released Friday showed that 18,695 people who had coronavirus died in May this year — the lowest monthly tally the agency reported for 2021. Out of the total number of deaths, 12,779 were directly caused by confirmed COVID-19; 2,192 were likely caused by the virus, but it wasn’t confirmed by a test. In 984 cases, the virus “significantly” contributed to fatal complications of other diseases, and 2,740 people tested positive for the virus but died of other causes.