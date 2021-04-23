Russian law obliges groups or news outlets that receive foreign funding to identify their work as being done by “foreign agents,” which could discredit them because of the term’s pejorative connotation.
“‘Foreign agent’ is a discriminatory status that will make it harder for us to do our job and make a living,” Meduza said in a statement.
Russia in recent months has used the law to levy heavy fines on US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for failing to identify its material as produced by “foreign agents.” The broadcaster, which says the fines could soon total more than $2 million, has asked the European Court of Human Rights to intercede.