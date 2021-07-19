Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zircon missile would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).
An earlier test launch took place in October, on Putin’s birthday. Russia’s leader hailed it as a “big event” for the country.
“Equipping our armed forces — the army and the navy — with the latest, truly unparalleled weapon systems will certainly ensure the defense capability of our country in the long term,” Putin said at the time.